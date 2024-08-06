Previous
The Karangahake Gorge Trail by dide
Photo 3873

The Karangahake Gorge Trail

Here are a few snippets of the trail we completed on the weekend. It was mostly gravel, with a few tiny bits of concrete on a couple of short steep bits. There were lots of bridges, a couple of glades and of course the 1 km long tunnel.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great story telling collage of your journey !
August 6th, 2024  
Keren
Love the tracks in NZ
August 6th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Eek you can keep your tunnel!!
August 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice collage
August 6th, 2024  
