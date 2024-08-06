Sign up
Previous
Photo 3873
The Karangahake Gorge Trail
Here are a few snippets of the trail we completed on the weekend. It was mostly gravel, with a few tiny bits of concrete on a couple of short steep bits. There were lots of bridges, a couple of glades and of course the 1 km long tunnel.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
trail
,
bicycle
,
biking
,
karangahake-gorge
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great story telling collage of your journey !
August 6th, 2024
Keren
Love the tracks in NZ
August 6th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Eek you can keep your tunnel!!
August 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice collage
August 6th, 2024
