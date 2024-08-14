Sign up
Previous
Photo 3881
The painted sunset
Across from us are a couple of huge old macrocarpa trees. As they are to the west, they make great silhouettes against the sunset.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
1
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
3881
photos
161
followers
117
following
1063% complete
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
14th August 2024 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
silhouette
,
macrocarpa
vaidas
ace
Like a painting, nice one.
August 14th, 2024
