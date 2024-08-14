Previous
The painted sunset by dide
The painted sunset

Across from us are a couple of huge old macrocarpa trees. As they are to the west, they make great silhouettes against the sunset.
Dianne

ace
@dide
vaidas ace
Like a painting, nice one.
August 14th, 2024  
