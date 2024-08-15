Previous
Carrots by the mile by dide
Carrots by the mile

I pass this market garden on my way to work and on this particular foggy morning it looked extra interesting.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd
Instant fav, super pov to capture such scene , great leading lines , mistiness and layers !
August 15th, 2024  
Diana
Stunning capture of these wonderful layers and tones, love the lines too.
August 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
August 15th, 2024  
