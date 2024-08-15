Sign up
Previous
Photo 3882
Carrots by the mile
I pass this market garden on my way to work and on this particular foggy morning it looked extra interesting.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
3
2
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3882
photos
161
followers
117
following
1063% complete
View this month »
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
3882
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
9th August 2024 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
carrots
,
market-garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav, super pov to capture such scene , great leading lines , mistiness and layers !
August 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of these wonderful layers and tones, love the lines too.
August 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
August 15th, 2024
