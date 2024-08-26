Previous
Royal Spoonbill by dide
Royal Spoonbill

There are more and more spoonbills living in the estuary and it is lovely to see them. I liked this one with the reflection of the band rotunda.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Dianne

ace
Wylie ace
Nicely captured
August 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, I love the blue bill!
August 26th, 2024  
Christina ace
Lovely reflection - we have a few in our estuary now too
August 26th, 2024  
