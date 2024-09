Taupō to Huka Falls

We had a lovely cycle ride today from Taupō to Aratiatia Rapids, then crossed the Waikato River and completed the return loop. There was about 6km of Grade 3 which was challenging for me as the track was narrow with steep drops, muddy, rocky and exposed tree roots. Where this image was taken was Grade 2, more my style. Anyway, it was a nice way to celebrate my birthday, completing 34km and no crashes!