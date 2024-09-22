Previous
Cherry Blossom by dide
Photo 3920

Cherry Blossom

We loved all the cherry trees out in blossom in the Waikato and Taupō area. This image was taken as we left the freedom camping area at Hora Hora on Friday morning. The camera was accidentally still set on painterly effect, but I quite like this.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Dianne

