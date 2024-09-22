Sign up
Previous
Photo 3920
Cherry Blossom
We loved all the cherry trees out in blossom in the Waikato and Taupō area. This image was taken as we left the freedom camping area at Hora Hora on Friday morning. The camera was accidentally still set on painterly effect, but I quite like this.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3920
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th September 2024 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
pink
,
spring
,
cherry-blossom
