Photo 3921
Exciting!
Yesterday the road outside our place was being resealed, so Quinn and I spent ages on the road frontage watching trucks, rollers and vehicles with flashing lights. He was pretty excited to be watching as he loves seeing any machinery.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
2
2
Barb
ace
Darling, story-provoking capture of Quinn!
September 24th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
Your pov shows his attentiveness of the big truck!
September 24th, 2024
