Aratiatia Rapids

These images show what the rapids are like when 80,000 litres of water per second is released from the Aratiatia Dam at specified times of the day. This water is released purely for the visitors to see what the rapids used to be like before the hydroelectric dam was built in 1964. The dam is on the Waikato River and is the first of nine dams on the river as it flows from Lake Taupō to its destination - the Tasman Sea 425 kilometres away.