Photo 3924
Harakeke Flower
The harakeke (flax) are beginning to flower. They look really nice and the tūī love the nectar. We have so many flax plants, so hopefully I can get some images of the birds feeding.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
flower
flax
harakeke
winghong_ho
Beautiful.
September 26th, 2024
