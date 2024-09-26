Previous
Harakeke Flower by dide
Harakeke Flower

The harakeke (flax) are beginning to flower. They look really nice and the tūī love the nectar. We have so many flax plants, so hopefully I can get some images of the birds feeding.
26th September 2024

Dianne

@dide
winghong_ho
Beautiful.
September 26th, 2024  
