Photo 3927
Smoko
Josh was baling silage at home this afternoon and had Quinn 'helping' him for a while. I love the interaction between the three generations as they chat over a cup of tea. I guess not many of us could sit with our legs folded like Quinn has his....
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3927
photos
162
followers
116
following
1075% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th September 2024 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
cuppa
,
grandson
,
silage
