The Farm Kids by dide
What a fun day today, having all three grandkids here on the farm. We have been going non-stop - feeding the chooks, having fun with Uncle Chad, exploring, and having lots of time in the tractor with Uncle Josh. It worked really well, as Josh was moving the bales of silage into one area, so he had one or two kids riding along with him. Quinn (his son) loves being in the tractor and it was such a novelty for Rudy to be able to do the same. I just love this image of the three of them heading off down the paddock to play on the bales and get another tractor ride. Left to right - Ida, just 2; Quinn, 21 months; Rudy, nearly 4.
Dianne

ace
@dide
Joan Robillard ace
What a fabulous capture
September 30th, 2024  
Wylie ace
that's a classic to save for the future!
September 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
September 30th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture.
September 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a precious moment. Definitely one for the family album
September 30th, 2024  
Caterina
Very nice
September 30th, 2024  
