The Farm Kids

What a fun day today, having all three grandkids here on the farm. We have been going non-stop - feeding the chooks, having fun with Uncle Chad, exploring, and having lots of time in the tractor with Uncle Josh. It worked really well, as Josh was moving the bales of silage into one area, so he had one or two kids riding along with him. Quinn (his son) loves being in the tractor and it was such a novelty for Rudy to be able to do the same. I just love this image of the three of them heading off down the paddock to play on the bales and get another tractor ride. Left to right - Ida, just 2; Quinn, 21 months; Rudy, nearly 4.