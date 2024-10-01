Sign up
Previous
Photo 3929
Ag Day Art
Agricultural Day at school gives the farming kids opportunity to rear and show an animal (chicken, calf or lamb). As well as that, all the classes put in a huge effort to have artistic displays. Here are some of the art pieces that were on show.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Dianne
Tags
school
,
display
,
artwork
,
agricultural
Diana
ace
A fabulous collage with some wonderful works of art.
October 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful ! - a fab. collage of wonderful art work !
October 1st, 2024
