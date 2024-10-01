Previous
Ag Day Art by dide
Ag Day Art

Agricultural Day at school gives the farming kids opportunity to rear and show an animal (chicken, calf or lamb). As well as that, all the classes put in a huge effort to have artistic displays. Here are some of the art pieces that were on show.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
Diana ace
A fabulous collage with some wonderful works of art.
October 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful ! - a fab. collage of wonderful art work !
October 1st, 2024  
