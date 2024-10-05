Sign up
Previous
Photo 3933
Bungy jump
When we were in Taupō a couple of weeks ago, we watched a tandem bungy jump above the Waikato River. It is something I’d be way too scared to do as I would be freaking out about stepping off the platform at such a height.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3933
photos
162
followers
116
following
1077% complete
View this month »
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
3933
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
21st September 2024 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waikato-river
,
bungy-jump
