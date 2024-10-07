Sign up
Previous
Photo 3935
Woodear
Another image from Hunter's Bush. As it is so wet in the gully around the waterfall, there is lots of moss growth and some fungi most of the year round.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
3
2
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd October 2024 1:25pm
Tags
moss
,
fungi
,
hunters-bush
Cam
Lovely natural colours and textures
October 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How delightful ! - A super close-up of colour tones, and textures in nature ! Great light and a sweet bell like fungi ! fav
October 7th, 2024
