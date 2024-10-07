Previous
Woodear by dide
Photo 3935

Woodear

Another image from Hunter's Bush. As it is so wet in the gully around the waterfall, there is lots of moss growth and some fungi most of the year round.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Dianne

Cam
Lovely natural colours and textures
October 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How delightful ! - A super close-up of colour tones, and textures in nature ! Great light and a sweet bell like fungi ! fav
October 7th, 2024  
