Previous
Photo 3936
Maize
Josh and the team have been busily preparing the ground ready for the maize planting. It has worked out well that the grandkids have been here and have enjoyed a few tractor rides. This afternoon, the first of the maize seed went in on our place.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3929
3930
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
8th October 2024 6:16pm
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
maize
Diana
ace
What a great shot and amazing scene.
October 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I am sure you are busy teaching them to be careful around the tractors too and that is good to learn early.
October 8th, 2024
Dianne
ace
@joansmor
I agree. They are certainly having safety lessons.
October 8th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. A huge farming machine.
October 8th, 2024
