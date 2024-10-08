Previous
Maize by dide
Maize

Josh and the team have been busily preparing the ground ready for the maize planting. It has worked out well that the grandkids have been here and have enjoyed a few tractor rides. This afternoon, the first of the maize seed went in on our place.
8th October 2024

Dianne

Diana ace
What a great shot and amazing scene.
October 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I am sure you are busy teaching them to be careful around the tractors too and that is good to learn early.
October 8th, 2024  
Dianne ace
@joansmor I agree. They are certainly having safety lessons.
October 8th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. A huge farming machine.
October 8th, 2024  
