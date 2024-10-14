Sign up
Photo 3942
Just like his dad
When Josh was little he loved all machines and tractors. Seems this little guy is going to follow in his footsteps! He’s happy ‘fixing’ things, including his bike and the toy motorbike at our place.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
1
3
Dianne
@dide
Tags
mechanic
tractor
grandson
Diana
Such an adorable shot of him concentrating on the job :-)
October 14th, 2024
