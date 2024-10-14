Previous
Just like his dad
Just like his dad

When Josh was little he loved all machines and tractors. Seems this little guy is going to follow in his footsteps! He’s happy ‘fixing’ things, including his bike and the toy motorbike at our place.
Dianne

Such an adorable shot of him concentrating on the job :-)
October 14th, 2024  
