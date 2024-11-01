Sign up
Previous
Photo 3960
Poppy
This was taken at the Botanic Gardens a couple of weeks ago. I love the rich red colour.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
2
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3960
photos
159
followers
114
following
1084% complete
3953
3954
3955
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th October 2024 12:02pm
Tags
flower
,
poppy
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
November 1st, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
November 1st, 2024
