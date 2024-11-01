Previous
Poppy by dide
Photo 3960

Poppy

This was taken at the Botanic Gardens a couple of weeks ago. I love the rich red colour.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Dianne

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
November 1st, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
November 1st, 2024  
