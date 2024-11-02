Sign up
Photo 3961
Miles of maize
It's really fun when we are out on our bikes to see all the acres of maize Josh and his team have planted. It won't be long until no dirt is visible.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
7
365
ILCE-6000
2nd November 2024 4:01pm
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
maize
