Silage by dide
Silage

We went to drop some silage wrap off to Josh today and he was baling on this steep property. It wasn't a day for me to ride in the tractor today as steep places scare me!
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Dianne

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great collage of the event on the farm and the use of these powerful machinery in all kind of conditions !
November 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
a fabulous collage of farm life.
November 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful collage
November 4th, 2024  
