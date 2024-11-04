Sign up
Previous
Photo 3963
Silage
We went to drop some silage wrap off to Josh today and he was baling on this steep property. It wasn't a day for me to ride in the tractor today as steep places scare me!
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
3
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
3963
photos
159
followers
114
following
1085% complete
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
3963
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
4th November 2024 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
tractor
,
silage
,
baler
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great collage of the event on the farm and the use of these powerful machinery in all kind of conditions !
November 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
a fabulous collage of farm life.
November 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful collage
November 4th, 2024
