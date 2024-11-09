Previous
I have a book about significant trees in New Zealand. It gives the location of them, so today while exploring Greytown, we found this huge gum. It has a bit of a story to it. Back in 1856, a man was wheeling a barrow of goods across a track and was bound for Masterton (about 24 km further from Greytown). He stopped at the pub and three gum seedlings were stolen from the barrow. This is one of the three planted here and survived all this time - located by St Luke’s Church. (We were on our bike, hence the hi-viz.)
