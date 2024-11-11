Previous
The trail by dide
We are cycling in a group of ten all about our age (range 63-74). Today we cycled part of the Rimutaka rail trail and had lots of lovely downhill, a few tunnels and bridges. We managed 55km by the end of the day.
Dianne

kali ace
My dad has done that trail with his group, he is 83!
November 11th, 2024  
carol white ace
A super capture of you both
November 11th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Good first you! You both look happy young & healthy! Well done & it must be fun!
November 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Having fun following your trip.
November 11th, 2024  
julia ace
Well done.. So Chook the 'Old man' of the group..looks like good weather here..
November 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
So awesome to read… you are both brilliant Brilliant!!! and what’s so lovely see and read is how much you love it!!!
Enjoy your travels…
November 11th, 2024  
