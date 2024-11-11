Sign up
Previous
Photo 3970
The trail
We are cycling in a group of ten all about our age (range 63-74). Today we cycled part of the Rimutaka rail trail and had lots of lovely downhill, a few tunnels and bridges. We managed 55km by the end of the day.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
kali
ace
My dad has done that trail with his group, he is 83!
November 11th, 2024
carol white
ace
A super capture of you both
November 11th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Good first you! You both look happy young & healthy! Well done & it must be fun!
November 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Having fun following your trip.
November 11th, 2024
julia
ace
Well done.. So Chook the 'Old man' of the group..looks like good weather here..
November 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
So awesome to read… you are both brilliant Brilliant!!! and what’s so lovely see and read is how much you love it!!!
Enjoy your travels…
November 11th, 2024
