Palliser Ridge Station by dide
Palliser Ridge Station

On our ride today we went through private tracks over the Palliser Ridge Station. This beautiful farm is famous for its fine wool blend weaving for clothing, scarves and throws. This is the view from the top of the farm.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Dianne

@dide
Lovely composition and colours.
November 12th, 2024  
Fabulous capture of this stunning view, such a gorgeous day!
November 12th, 2024  
What a magnificent view beautifully captured Dianne, Fav:)
November 12th, 2024  
Wonderful view
November 12th, 2024  
Such a marvelous capture of this breathtaking view
November 12th, 2024  
