Previous
Photo 3971
Palliser Ridge Station
On our ride today we went through private tracks over the Palliser Ridge Station. This beautiful farm is famous for its fine wool blend weaving for clothing, scarves and throws. This is the view from the top of the farm.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
5
5
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3971
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
12th November 2024 11:16am
Privacy
Public
Tags
ocean
,
view
,
farm
,
wairarapa
haskar
ace
Lovely composition and colours.
November 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this stunning view, such a gorgeous day!
November 12th, 2024
Peter
ace
What a magnificent view beautifully captured Dianne, Fav:)
November 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful view
November 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a marvelous capture of this breathtaking view
November 12th, 2024
