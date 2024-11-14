Sign up
Photo 3973
Me!
Obviously not my image, but one taken by another person in our cycle group. We had to cycle over this big shingle area - not many big rocks on this bit, but deep gravel made it challenging.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3973
photos
159
followers
114
following
1088% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
14th November 2024 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cycling
,
shingle
,
wairarapa
