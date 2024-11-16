Tora cookhouse kitchen

We stayed two nights at Tora, just across from the beach. The kitchen was huge with an enormous stainless steel bench and everything we needed. The house itself had 4 bedrooms and a sleep out, with enough beds for 14 if needed. Inside was a toilet and bath, outside were two little sheds with a toilet and double shower. It was rustic and in keeping with the house and a great place to stay. We even cranked up the fire to dry our very wet shoes (somewhat smelly from all the huge muddy puddles en route to Tora).

There are a few spelling mistakes on the sign writing, but my fav is the ‘lion’ chops. We bought some meat from Scotty’s Butcher Shop when we returned to Martinborough but didn’t see any lions….