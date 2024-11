Tora Sunrise

Taken a couple of days ago on the last morning of the cycle tour. I caught sight of the lovely light, so leapt out of bed and grabbed my camera. Only one other couple were out of bed, so I stayed in my pyjamas and continued taking images. I wandered down the driveway and onto the narrow metal road that only leads to one more farm before it becomes no exit. Would you believe it... two cars went past me as I was intent on catching the 'best shot'.