Afternoon tea with dad by dide
Photo 3977

Afternoon tea with dad

We took some bale wrap out to Josh today. Quinn enjoyed having afternoon tea with his dad and a ride in the tractor for a wee while. This little guy is absolutely tractor mad - must be in the genes.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Dianne

