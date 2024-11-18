Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3977
Afternoon tea with dad
We took some bale wrap out to Josh today. Quinn enjoyed having afternoon tea with his dad and a ride in the tractor for a wee while. This little guy is absolutely tractor mad - must be in the genes.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3977
photos
159
followers
114
following
1089% complete
View this month »
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
3977
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
18th November 2024 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
tractor
,
grandson
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close