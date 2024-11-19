Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3978
Palliser Lighthouse
This is the Cape Palliser Lighthouse, with 280 or so steps to the top and lovely views. What a beautifully kept lighthouse and so good we had a fine day when we visited.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3978
photos
159
followers
114
following
1089% complete
View this month »
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
view
,
steps
,
lighthouse
,
wairarapa
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
November 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close