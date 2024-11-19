Previous
Palliser Lighthouse by dide
Photo 3978

Palliser Lighthouse

This is the Cape Palliser Lighthouse, with 280 or so steps to the top and lovely views. What a beautifully kept lighthouse and so good we had a fine day when we visited.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1089% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
November 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact