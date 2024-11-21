Previous
The Bus Stop by dide
Photo 3980

The Bus Stop

A week ago we were staying at Tora in the Wairarapa. This was the morning that I was cruising about in my pyjamas enjoying the beautiful sunrise. This little bus stop was where the children from the farm waited to catch the bus to school.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Dianne

