Previous
Photo 3980
The Bus Stop
A week ago we were staying at Tora in the Wairarapa. This was the morning that I was cruising about in my pyjamas enjoying the beautiful sunrise. This little bus stop was where the children from the farm waited to catch the bus to school.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th November 2024 4:44am
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
tora
,
bus-stop
,
wairarapa
