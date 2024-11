Bulk silage

We took dinner out to Josh and the other 6 workers tonight. They were doing bulk silage in fiddly, little, uneven, damp paddocks. A slow job to pick up the grass and cart it to another farm, about a 22km round trip each time. Josh was driving the truck and Travis in the chopper. Tonight's menu was pizza, a can of fizz and an icecream. Not so healthy, but it will keep them going until they finish.