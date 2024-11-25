Previous
Corn by dide
Photo 3984

Corn

I plant corn each year and can’t always remember the variety. If this lot does ok I’ll be able to look back at my project and get the same sort for next year….
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1091% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact