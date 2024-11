The haircut

I am so lucky to spend Mondays and Tuesdays with the grandkids. Today I took Rudy for a haircut - a rather momentous occasion, as he has been resisting getting it cut for ages. To get him to sit in the chair, I suggested that Ida get her hair 'cut' first. The barber kindly 'cut' her hair first, then Ru felt more confident to get his cut. It looked great when it was finished and he was pleased with it too. (It is still a work in progress in the photo.)