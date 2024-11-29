Previous
A busy weekend here with all Chook’s side of the family getting together for an early Christmas. Lots of fun and of course a terrific pot luck meal. Here is Chook talking to his sister’s dog Fluff.
Diana ace
Lovely capture of the siblings, looks like a cute dog too.
November 30th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo, enjoy your Christmas family time.
November 30th, 2024  
