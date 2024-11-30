Previous
Watching by dide
Photo 3989

Watching

Rudy watching the cattle. A few things I note about this image - how big Ru is getting, and how well our patch of native bush is growing. A weekend of family time.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
Beverley ace
Beautiful view…green, lush and so much gorgeous space. A wonderful life for the children. Gorgeous
November 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful rural scene. Rudi is a real bonus there 😊
November 30th, 2024  
