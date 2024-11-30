Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3989
Watching
Rudy watching the cattle. A few things I note about this image - how big Ru is getting, and how well our patch of native bush is growing. A weekend of family time.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3989
photos
159
followers
114
following
1092% complete
View this month »
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
30th November 2024 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
family
,
rural
,
farm
Beverley
ace
Beautiful view…green, lush and so much gorgeous space. A wonderful life for the children. Gorgeous
November 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful rural scene. Rudi is a real bonus there 😊
November 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close