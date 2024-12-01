Sign up
Previous
Photo 3990
Collecting the eggs
The three grandkids collecting the eggs this morning. Each had their own carton so they all felt important!
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
eggs
,
rural
,
farm
,
grandkids
Diana
ace
what fun they must be having with you, ever so precious!
December 1st, 2024
