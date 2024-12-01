Previous
Collecting the eggs by dide
Collecting the eggs

The three grandkids collecting the eggs this morning. Each had their own carton so they all felt important!
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Dianne

Diana ace
what fun they must be having with you, ever so precious!
December 1st, 2024  
