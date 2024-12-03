Sign up
Photo 3992
Rhubarb
Today Rudy wanted to pick some rhubarb from his garden. I armed him with a knife and sent him off. It’s a great setup as he had no idea I was looking down at him from the deck above. He then washed it and managed to cut it up by himself.
3rd December 2024
Dianne
Tags
grandson
,
rhubarb
Diana
ace
How cute is that, I hope you showed him the pic ;-)
December 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
December 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
He is such a clever chap isn't he
December 3rd, 2024
