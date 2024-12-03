Previous
Rhubarb by dide
Today Rudy wanted to pick some rhubarb from his garden. I armed him with a knife and sent him off. It’s a great setup as he had no idea I was looking down at him from the deck above. He then washed it and managed to cut it up by himself.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
Diana ace
How cute is that, I hope you showed him the pic ;-)
December 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
December 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
He is such a clever chap isn't he
December 3rd, 2024  
