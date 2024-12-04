Previous
Cemetery by dide
Photo 3993

Cemetery

From our local cemetery this evening, just before dark.
The set subject for Camera Club this month is 'C'. I seem to be always racing to find an image or two ... the deadline for entries is tonight!
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Diana ace
Amazing find and capture, good luck 🤞🏼
December 4th, 2024  
