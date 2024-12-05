Previous
Weird by dide
Photo 3994

Weird

A few days ago, our son Chad phoned and said look out to the western sky as it's a bit weird. He was right, there was a tiny lot of rainbow in the middle of the sky, and lots of whispy little clouds.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
julia ace
It a sundog a bit of a phenomenon.. I saw one several years ago and was told by someone very knowledgeable..
December 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
I thought the same as Julia. It looks like a sundog. Well spotted
December 5th, 2024  
