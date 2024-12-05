Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3994
Weird
A few days ago, our son Chad phoned and said look out to the western sky as it's a bit weird. He was right, there was a tiny lot of rainbow in the middle of the sky, and lots of whispy little clouds.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3994
photos
158
followers
114
following
1094% complete
View this month »
3987
3988
3989
3990
3991
3992
3993
3994
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
2nd December 2024 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
rainbow
,
colour
julia
ace
It a sundog a bit of a phenomenon.. I saw one several years ago and was told by someone very knowledgeable..
December 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
I thought the same as Julia. It looks like a sundog. Well spotted
December 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close