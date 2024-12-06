Rough decline

Another image from the Wairarapa trip. The guide told us we had to walk our bikes on this bit as with the loose rocks, steep decline and very sharp drop, he didn't want any injuries. We were all happy about the idea of walking and were away again once all the bikes had been lifted over the gate at the bottom. Such lovely scenery and nice to revisit in the images, as at the time we didn't always have the chance to admire it. Take note of the rocky track here.
Had a lovely evening tonight with the neighbours and @julzmaioro and George here for dinner to celebrate Chook's birthday. A simple dinner of homemade hamburgers and chips.