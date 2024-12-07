Previous
Greytown Museum by dide
Photo 3996

Greytown Museum

The museum at Greytown in the Wairarapa is a really worthwhile place to visit. It is well presented and extremely tidy, with all exhibits displayed authentically.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1094% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Greytown used to be a low esteemed area. Now someone - or people have got it to be historically significant - as so many NZ places.
December 7th, 2024  
Dianne ace
@maggiemae Greytown is now a very upmarket, niche place for Wellintonians to visit on the weekends.
December 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to have these Museums , and so neat and tidy , to encourage and give an insight into the past history of the area !
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact