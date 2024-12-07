Sign up
Photo 3996
Greytown Museum
The museum at Greytown in the Wairarapa is a really worthwhile place to visit. It is well presented and extremely tidy, with all exhibits displayed authentically.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
3
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th November 2024 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
greytown
,
wiararapa
Maggiemae
ace
Greytown used to be a low esteemed area. Now someone - or people have got it to be historically significant - as so many NZ places.
December 7th, 2024
Dianne
ace
@maggiemae
Greytown is now a very upmarket, niche place for Wellintonians to visit on the weekends.
December 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to have these Museums , and so neat and tidy , to encourage and give an insight into the past history of the area !
December 7th, 2024
