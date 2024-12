Helping?

Cal has been renovating a downstairs storage area, so today we were there so Chook could help with the concrete. The kids enjoyed watching and surprise.... it wasn't too long before one of these cute little crock covered feet just happened to make an imprint in the wet concrete! It was a lovely weekend and we also caught up with my niece and great-niece, so that was a bonus. We have Rudy and Ida staying for a couple of days and Quinn will also be here tomorrow, so a busy but fun time ahead.