Picture Perfect

This lovely little church (Burnside Church) is in Pirinoa in South Wairarapa. You can see it is beautifully maintained. Funny story - we had cycled from the shearer's quarters to here - about 5 km. I rode my bike onto the grassy side of the road and the battery fell off. I had obviously neglected to click it in properly, but I was pleased it hadn't fallen off onto the road and been damaged as we had a further 50km to ride that day.