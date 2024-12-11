Previous
Nearly ready to roll
Photo 4000

Nearly ready to roll

On day two of our cycle tour, we were collected from the Shearer's Quarters and transported to the Remutaka Hill so we could complete some of the rail trail. The whole operation was so well organised and we were really happy with our choice of tour. This was the only day that our bikes had to be transported on the trailer. Our bikes are first and third on the trailer, with the large, very comfortable seats. We had no problems in that department, but a few of the others with hired bikes were moaning a bit by day two, as they had to get used to slightly different shaped seats.
Life is crazy busy at the moment, so I'm pleased to have a stock of images from our trip away.
11th December 2024 11th Dec 24

Wonderful
