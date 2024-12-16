Previous
The boys by dide
Photo 4005

The boys

Isn't this such a sweet image. Grandfather Chook holding one hand and dad Josh holding the other. Those little legs in the baggy farm shorts and Redband gumboots just make me smile.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Dianne

Peter ace
Great perspective and capture Dianne one for the archives:)
December 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Love the color coordination. :}
December 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw what a precious moment of the three generations together.
December 16th, 2024  
