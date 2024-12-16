Sign up
Previous
Photo 4005
The boys
Isn't this such a sweet image. Grandfather Chook holding one hand and dad Josh holding the other. Those little legs in the baggy farm shorts and Redband gumboots just make me smile.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
3
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
love
,
child
,
grandson
Peter
ace
Great perspective and capture Dianne one for the archives:)
December 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Love the color coordination. :}
December 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw what a precious moment of the three generations together.
December 16th, 2024
