Party time

We had a fabulous time at a Christmas Party at the old school up the road from us. It is a very low key party - $5 per family, a small present for Santa to give to the kids and a plate of food for supper. Starting at 6pm, it suits the little kids bedtime. It was cute seeing Jodi leading the kids up the driveway and they all had a good time - treasure hunt, pass the parcel, and a bit of dancing.