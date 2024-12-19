Previous
Tora Sunrise Reflection by dide
Photo 4008

Tora Sunrise Reflection

From our Wairarapa cycle tour. I loved the light reflecting off the cookhouse lounge window as the sun rose. A quiet afternoon after having a broken tooth removed today. Luckily it wasn't a front tooth!
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1098% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely love the warm reflections of the morning sun and always nice to have a peep into a building/room ! Hope all goes well after the tooth extraction !
December 19th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
A very original look at a sunrise! Pretty early time on your camera! My hubby broke a tooth the other day - in the front! Fortunately he doesn't need to smile much!
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact