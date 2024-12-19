Sign up
Photo 4008
Tora Sunrise Reflection
From our Wairarapa cycle tour. I loved the light reflecting off the cookhouse lounge window as the sun rose. A quiet afternoon after having a broken tooth removed today. Luckily it wasn't a front tooth!
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
2
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4008
photos
158
followers
114
following
1098% complete
View this month »
4001
4002
4003
4004
4005
4006
4007
4008
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th November 2024 4:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
tora
,
cookhouse
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely love the warm reflections of the morning sun and always nice to have a peep into a building/room ! Hope all goes well after the tooth extraction !
December 19th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
A very original look at a sunrise! Pretty early time on your camera! My hubby broke a tooth the other day - in the front! Fortunately he doesn't need to smile much!
December 19th, 2024
