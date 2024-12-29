Previous
New Deck by dide
Photo 4018

New Deck

The front deck was beginning to rot, so Chook has begun replacing it. So far it looks great!
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
Babs ace
He is doing a good job
December 29th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
The right wood shouldn't rot so hoping he knows what to replace it with!
December 29th, 2024  
julia ace
Looks good..
December 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Chook is such a handy man to have around, my hubby has two left hands.
December 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
December 29th, 2024  
