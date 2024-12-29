Sign up
Photo 4018
New Deck
The front deck was beginning to rot, so Chook has begun replacing it. So far it looks great!
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4018
photos
158
followers
114
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
29th December 2024 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
deck
,
repair
Babs
ace
He is doing a good job
December 29th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
The right wood shouldn't rot so hoping he knows what to replace it with!
December 29th, 2024
julia
ace
Looks good..
December 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Chook is such a handy man to have around, my hubby has two left hands.
December 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
December 29th, 2024
