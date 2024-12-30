Sign up
Previous
Photo 4019
New potatoes
Quinn was here today and enjoyed helping dig some potatoes for dinner. He is such a delightful little guy.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
1
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4019
photos
158
followers
114
following
1101% complete
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
30th December 2024 11:18am
Tags
home
,
potatoes
,
grandson
Babs
ace
He is such a good little worker isn't he
December 30th, 2024
