Thumbing a ride by dide
Photo 4022

Thumbing a ride

We went up to watch Josh baling hay today and to give the kids a ride in the tractor. Rudy looked so cute thumbing a ride as the tractor came around the paddock. Josh doesn't bale many little bales these days as most farmers want the bigger ones.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

cute
January 2nd, 2025  
Cute
January 2nd, 2025  
So precious!
January 2nd, 2025  
