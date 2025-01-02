Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4022
Thumbing a ride
We went up to watch Josh baling hay today and to give the kids a ride in the tractor. Rudy looked so cute thumbing a ride as the tractor came around the paddock. Josh doesn't bale many little bales these days as most farmers want the bigger ones.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4022
photos
158
followers
114
following
1101% complete
View this month »
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd January 2025 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hay
,
farm
,
tractor
,
grandson
Wylie
ace
cute
January 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
January 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
So precious!
January 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close