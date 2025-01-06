Sign up
Previous
Photo 4026
Peaches
The peaches are beginning to ripen, so it was time to get out the ladder. The grandkids liked having turns to climb the ladder too.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Dianne
@dide
4026
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
6th January 2025 4:55pm
peaches
grandchildren
grandkids
