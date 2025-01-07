Previous
Saying hello

The local pine forest is a great place for many different activities. We were walking along metal roads that no motorised vehicles have access to. As well as this, there are trails suitable for running, horse riding and mountain biking. When we got back to the carpark, we met a group of riders that we had seen in the forest. One of the riders encouraged all the kids to pat and feed her horse. My sister (pictured) helps with riding for the disabled, so is way more familiar with horses than I will ever be.
